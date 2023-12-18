Ahead of the 2023 Christmas celebrations, operatives of the Delta State Police Command foiled a kidnapping and armed robbery attempt in the Okwutaiire community of Okpe Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Bright Edafe, said in a statement on Monday that he had two AK-47 rifles and 13 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

“Crime intelligence operations being conducted throughout the Ember months period keep yielding positive results as the operatives of the command have successfully foiled an attempted kidnapping and recovered two AK-47 rifles on December 17, 2023.

“On the said date at 2130 hours, the command received credible information about a gang of suspected kidnappers around Okpe LGA.

“Acting on this information, the Commissioner of Police Delta State Police Command, CP Wale Abass, directed the Commander Safer Highway, CSP Joseph Onubi, to mobilise men deployed around the Sapele axis.

The Safer Highway Patrol team embarked on an intensive stop and search along Okwutaiire Community, Okpe LGA, Delta State when they sighted a Toyota Camry 2.4 (REG.NO:GGE 645 FM) that matched the description given by the informant and headed in their direction.

“The driver, on sighting the police, immediately manoeuvred and zoomed off. The police chased them, forcing the driver and another occupant to jump out of the moving vehicle and flee into a nearby bush, abandoning the vehicle and a 54-year-old man.

“During the search of the vehicle, two (02) AK47 riffles with thirteen (13) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered concealed inside the vehicle engine compartment and in the trunk of the car.

“Exhibits in custody and an investigation have commenced as an effort is being made to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

“CP Wale Abass has reiterated that the Command is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that citizens feel safe during the festive season and beyond.

“He further urges the public to voluntarily report any suspicious activity within their neighbourhoods to the nearest police station, through the Public Relations Office, or call the control room on 08036684974,” Edafe, who’s a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), stated.

