TMC holds annual congress, honours eminent Muslims

THE Muslim Congress (TMC), Oyo State chapter, has urged every Muslim to live a life worthy of emulation and bequeath an exemplary legacy to the coming generation.

A former waali (state coordinator) of the organisation, Alhaji Abideen Ganiyu, gave the counsel while presenting the posthumous award of ‘Pioneer of Excellence’ to Professor Abdul Hakeem Mobalaji at the annual state congress of the organisation held on Sunday at TMC Dawah Centre, Ologuneru, Ibadan.

While presenting the award to the first son of the foremost tutor, Mr AbdulAzeez AbdulHakeem, Ganiyu said the late Professor AbdulHakeem worked selflessly in promoting Islam in Nigeria.

He said: “During his lifetime, Professor Abdul Hakeem paddled the administration of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Oyo State Area Unit, almost like a one-man cabinet.

“He was also the pioneer coordinator of The Muslim Congress, Oyo State. As an attestation to his groundbreaking achievement in Oyo State, he was later appointed coordinator of The Muslim Congress (Osun State).

“Abdul Hakeem Mobolaji worked effortlessly in setting the modus operandi of Islamic banking and finance system in Nigeria, a template adopted for Al-Barka Microfinance Bank.”

Ganiyu implored Muslims across the country to copy the example of the erudite scholar who, despite his high credentials and social status, remained incorruptible and sustained his godliness, hospitality, tolerance, humility and piety until he died in a road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on September 20, 2015.

During the annual assessment programme, Ganiyu reiterated the need for Muslims to set achievable goals and have clear visions in their mundane and religious lives.

He described vision, probity and teamwork as essential for individual and organisational achievement.

Earlier, the incumbent state coordinator of TMC in Oyo State, Alhaji Daud Oladosu, urged Muslims to improve on their weaknesses, capitalise on their strengths and leverage abounding opportunities in the society with a view to giving Islam a sound footing.

Other eminent Muslims that were presented with awards at the programme are Dr Abbass Zakariyah, Alhaji Muhammad Jamiu Makanjuola, Alhaji Lukman Akinyemi, Mr Maruf Oladejo, Mr Abdu Mu’meen Busayri and Alhaji Abideen Ganiyu.

TMC coordinator in Ibadan North-East Local Government Area, Malam Qasim Olanrewaju, received, on behalf of his local government, the award of the Local Government of the Year.