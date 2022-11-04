MMWG berates US, UK, others over terror alert

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has described the terror alert raised by the United States, the United Kingdom and some other European countries over the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as being in bad faith.

It said that all countries that mean well for other nations would not engage in acts capable of creating apprehension for their neighbours.

In a statement issued by its national coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, the group said if the US and the UK meant well by the alert, it would have been raised intelligently and responsibly in secret with a view to drawing the attention of the Nigerian leadership to the particular areas they have uncovered any possible security breach.

“Instead, America raised the matter publicly to create bad image for Nigeria and warned its citizens not to travel to Abuja, the nation’s capital, for the time being. It went further to reduce its embassy and consulate staff by recalling some of them, according to reliable reports,” the MMWG said.

It said it was unfortunate that the United States’ “unwarranted alert” had caused panic and tension and described the alert as “a badly calculated political step” meant to disrupt the political and socio-economic stability of Nigeria.

The MMWG called on the United Nations and the Commonwealth Nations to warn the US, the UK and their allies to desist from the “diabolical acts aimed always at creating bad image for Nigeria.”

It said “even though the nation faces security challenges, hands have been on deck to reverse the trend and the success recorded so far attested to this.”

It commended President Muhammadu Buhari for rising to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria and that of Africa as a whole, pointing out that his order putting all security forces at alert demonstrated his commitment to the well-being of Nigerians.

The group advised the US, the UK and others to henceforth share intelligence responsibly with other nations confidentially instead of “playing to the gallery by creating negative impression about Nigeria always.” It recalled that it was a prediction of the US some years ago that Nigeria would fail and break-up.

It commended the Nigerian military, the police, the State Security Service and other security agencies for their efforts to reduce crime in the society and urged them not to relent.

The group also commended the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for always rising to the challenges “posed by purveyors of fake news and other enemies of Nigeria who are fond of creating bad image for the country through falsehood, misinformation and misrepresentation of facts.”