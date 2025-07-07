Tiwa Savage shares emotional moment with son

Afrobeats sensation, Tiwa Savage, has opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of motherhood, describing it as both challenging and deeply fulfilling.

In a heartfelt video shared via her Instagram story, the award-winning singer shared a touching experience involving her son, Jamil Balogun. Tiwa revealed that after scolding him for misbehaving, she was taken aback by his quiet response.

“I expected him to be upset. But instead, he came to sit beside me on the couch, just seeking comfort.”

The moment, Tiwa explained, reminded her of the deep emotional connection between a mother and her child, and how those little gestures can make even the toughest parenting moments worthwhile.

“Last night, I was reminded of one of the hardest things about being a mom: you still have to discipline your child and be strict, even when it breaks your heart.

“I’m a very, very strict mother. Everyone knows this. But last night, I went off on him. And this is why he melts my heart so much… I woke up and saw that he had quietly come to sleep next to me. I had slept on the couch, and he still came to lie beside me, my baby. I was shouting earlier… ahhh. Yet he still came close, seeking comfort,” she said.

Tiwa concluded by expressing how, despite the difficulties, motherhood remains the most rewarding experience in her life.

“Being a mother is tough. But it’s also the best feeling in the world,” she added.