How to make your salary last until next payday

Feeling rich on payday, then broke two weeks later, can be exhausting, but the truth is, you can make your salary last beyond two weeks with a few intentional steps.

In this article are ways you can make your salary last longer, and maybe even have some left by the end of the month.

1. Know exactly how much you earn and spend

The first thing you need to do is understand how much money you actually bring home after taxes, pension, and other deductions. This is your real income.

Next, list your fixed expenses like rent, transport, electricity, data, and feeding. If your expenses are more than your income, you already know why your salary never lasts. Use a free app or even a simple notebook to track every naira you spend.

2. Start by paying yourself first

Before you start spending, it’s best to set aside a small percentage (even if it’s just 5%) for savings or emergencies. If you don’t save first, you’ll likely spend everything. Over time, this habit will help you build financial security.

3. Make a strict but realistic budget

Budgeting doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy life. It just means telling your money where to go instead of wondering where it went. Break your monthly income into categories such as food, bills, transport, fun, etc.

Use the 50-30-20 rule if you’re new to budgeting, that is, 50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings or debt. When you follow a plan, it’s easier to make your salary last.

4. Cut down on impulse and emotional spending

You open Instagram, see a new shoe, and boom, your salary drops. This is how salaries disappear fast. Try using a 24-hour rule, that is, if you see something you want to buy that’s not urgent, wait a day. Chances are, you’ll realize you didn’t need it. Also, try not to go grocery shopping when you’re hungry, as it leads to spending on junk.

5. Buy in bulk and plan your meals

Feeding is one of the biggest silent salary killers. Buying food daily drains money. Instead, plan your meals weekly and cook in bulk if possible. Shop in bulk at wholesale markets for rice, oil, pasta, and other staples. Freeze soups and stews. This can save you thousands over time and help you make your salary last longer.

6. Avoid debt traps and soft loans

Borrowing money before your next salary is a dangerous cycle. Apps that offer “quick loans” or salary advances often come with hidden fees or encourage bad habits.

If you’re always borrowing before month-end, it’s a sign your budget needs fixing. Focus on living within your income, even if it means cutting back temporarily.

7. Look for extra income

If your current salary simply isn’t enough, no matter how you plan, consider side gigs. Sell a skill online, teach something, run errands for pay, or explore freelance work on platforms like Fiverr or Upwork. A little extra income can ease pressure and help you save more.

Learning how to make your salary last longer takes time, discipline, and honesty with yourself. It’s not always easy, but it’s worth it.