Tinubu’s second anniversary: Wike announces two-week project commissioning schedule

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will unveil completed infrastructure projects within a two-week period to celebrate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second year anniversary.

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike disclosed this in Abuja, over the weekend, during a press briefing shortly after inspecting ongoing infrastructure projects in the Abuja city center.

Wike said the projects to be inaugurated cut across the Abuja city centre, the satellite towns and the rural areas, reflecting the FCTA’s commitment to inclusive development.

Key projects slated for commissioning, according to the Minister, include the Arterial Road N16, connecting Maitama and Katampe districts, the 16-kilometer OSEX II to Wasa service carriageway, linking Apo and Wasa districts, the Arterial Road N5 from Lifecamp Junction to Ring Road III, the renovated International Conference Centre (ICC), the Greater Abuja Water project and various rural roads.

The Minister said the commissioning of the projects will take two weeks, highlighting the magnitude of development achieved so far.

Wike said, “By next week, we will be able to provide all the projects that will be inaugurated during Mr. President’s second year in office.

“The Arterial Road N16 is one of them, OSEX to Wasa junction is also one of them. The International Conference is another one.

“The N5 from Lifecamp junction to Ring Road III is another one. So, we will have so many roads, both rural, satellite towns and the city.

“Even the Greater Abuja Water project will also be another one that will be inaugurated. So, we have a lot of projects. It will take us about two weeks to inaugurate most of the projects”.

He attributed these achievements to the exemplary leadership of President Tinubu, stressing that he is proud to align with the President’s vision, which, he said, has brought first-class infrastructure to the FCT.

The Minister added that the Renewed Hope Agenda is working in the FCT, stressing that the transformation in the nation’s capital was clear for all to see and thanked the President for the opportunity to deliver the dividends of democracy to FCT residents.

He said, “I’m happy to identify with the leadership of Mr. President and that is what Nigeria needs. Mr. President has given first class infrastructure to Abuja.

“All of you can attest to the fact that indeed, Abuja has really changed and so we are happy for it and we want to thank God Almighty for providing the right leadership through Mr. President, to provide the dividends of democracy to the residents of Abuja.

“I don’t see why anybody will say Mr. President has not done well. We are happy that we have fulfilled the promises we have made.”

Speaking on the projects inspected, Barr. Wike expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the contractor, China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC), on the OSEX II to Wasa carriageway and the Arterial Road N16.

He also noted the positive reception from residents, especially traders along the OSEX II to Wasa route.

He urged residents to take ownership of the infrastructure projects and protect them against vandalism. He said, “These projects are for the benefit of all, and we must work together to safeguard them..”

The Minister also outlined plans for further development, including expanding water provision to satellite towns in Bwari, Karu, and Kubwa, continuing road construction and rehabilitation within the city, renovation of schools and enhancement of security measures.

In a statement issued to newsmen by Assistant Director, Press in the Office of the FCT Minister, Rabi Musa Umar, the Minister reiterated the commitment of the FCT Administration to provide the necessary infrastructure and ensure their sustainability in the territory.

“Our priority is to improve the quality of life for all FCT residents, and we are dedicated to delivering projects that meet their needs and expectations”, he emphasised.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE