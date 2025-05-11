Police arrest 17 suspected killers of NDU graduates in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Police Force, Bayelsa State Command says it has arrested seventeen suspected cultists over their alleged involvement in the killing of two graduates of the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, in reprisal cult attack.

Among the seventeen suspects are four suspected cyber fraudsters popularly referred to as ‘Yahoo-boys’, who allegedly sponsored the killing of the two students.

A source confirmed that the arrest of the suspected killers cultists was made possible by a stop and search operation by a Rapid Response Squad headed by one CSP Bishop Elemide.

It was gathered that upon receiving a police radio alert of the incident which occurred at Gbarantoru area off Ammassoma road, the RRS squad mounted a road block and were rewarded when a Suzuki mini bus was stopped.

The source confirmed, “We saw over 13 boys cramped inside with blood stains on few of them. And machetes stained with blood. The Police immediately suspected they were the ones that carried out the killing.

“Upon questioning, the police discovered that they went to the scene of the crime in two mini buses. One developed fault while they were escaping and they decided to abandon it and use one mini bus.”

Another police source however said the boys are suspected members of the notorious Vikings cult group. And that the killing of the two University graduates was sponsored by some four yahoo boys.

Contacted on the development, the Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Musa Mohammed, confirmed that some arrest were made by the men of the RRS and that the level of involvement of each suspects is under investigation.

He said “Yes, some major arrest have been made and the command is investigating.”

Reports indicate that the two murdered graduates were members of the Neo Black Movement known as Black Axe Aye, others claimed they were members of the Bobos cult group.

Already, the members of the vikings in the Bayelsa Varsity and other secondary and higher Institutions of learning in the state capital are reported to have gone into hiding for fear of reprisal.

Again on Sunday morning, two rival cult gang threw the popular commercial hub, Swali ultra modern market, into confusion with heavy exchange of gun shots which led to the killing of one person.

A police source claimed that some are from policemen chasing suspected cult boys reportedly driving around town in a car with concealed plate number, while others claimed the shooting was a a result of shooting between rival cult groups.

A Senior Police officer assured that the State Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu and his men are vigorously working round the clock to stem the worrisome tide.

“We are working serious to end this nefarious cult clashes and being those involved to book.

“We have made many arrest and the State Government have also provided support and warned politicians to steer clear from influencing the police investigation. Those arrested will face the law.”

