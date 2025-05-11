Oyo govt appoints Ladoja as chairman, 2025 World Egungun Festival

Oyo state government has appointed Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the Chairman of the 2025 World Egungun festival.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr.Wasiu Olatunbosun disclosed this during a courtesy visit to him at his Bodija residence in Ibadan.

Olatunbosun said that the purpose of the visit was to intimate him of the Ministry’s plans to seek for his consent to chair this year’s festival and at same time solicit for his royal blessings.

He said the World Egungun Festival remains a significant cultural showcase that draws participants and visitors from around the globe.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to promoting cultural values, unity, and tourism through events such as the Egungun Festival, and looks forward to a successful and impactful celebration.

The Commissioner on behalf of the Ministry expressed deep appreciation for his warm reception and willingness to play a key role in the cultural event, which is set to celebrate the rich heritage and traditions of the Yoruba people.

Responding, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Ladoja graciously accepted the Ministry’s invitation to serve as Chairman and Royal Father of the Day at the grand celebration.

