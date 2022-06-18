Tinubu’s running mate: Malami remains best option — North-East APC group

As the search for a formidable running mate for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, continues to generate debate across the country, the name of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has joined the long list.

A political pressure group under the aegis of North-East All Progressive Congress (APC) Enlightenment Circle has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, APC leaders and stakeholders of the party to consider Malami as a running mate to Tinubu.

Bauchi State Chairman of the group, Alhaji Misbahu Sani Bauchi, made the appeal in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday in Bauchi, stating the AGF is the loyal and committed APC member from the Northern region.

He also stated that Malami should be considered as the running mate of the APC flagbearer because of his track records and achievements in APC administration since 2015 when he was approached.

According to him, “Malami was actively involved in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013 as the resource person to the Manifesto Drafting Sub-Committee of Inter Joint Party Merger Committees between the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).”

He added that “In 2014, Abubakar contested for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in Kebbi State but stepped down during the party primaries in favour of Atiku Bagudu because of loyalty to the party and the leaders.

“On 11 November 2015, Abubakar was appointed as Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria thus making him the youngest minister in Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet with lots of achievements.”

He further explained that Malami as SAN and Minister of Justice recorded massive achievements in the year 2020 despite the lockdown in January. Some of the achievements included the repatriation of over $300m in looted funds from the United States and the Island of New Jersey.

“The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice recorded successes relating to lingering Imbroglio between the Federal Government and Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) limited,” he added.





He also stated that “The office of the AGF has successfully secured victory for Nigeria against Inter-Ocean Oil, through the dogged determination of the Nigerian legal team.

“Nigeria got relieved of $1.5bn liability and gained $600,000 arbitration cost in the dispute with Inter ocean Oil Company. Malami’s Office marshalled out post-COVID-19 Justice System Plans, setting up of Assets Recovery and Management Committee, establishing the National Depository of Treaties among others.”

The chairman also stated that if Malami is considered, the entire Northern youths would rally round to campaign for the victory of Tinubu-Malami ticket.

He assured us that APC will be better for it if Malami is picked as Tinubu’s running mate.