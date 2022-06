Results of Saturday’s governorship election from nine local government areas of Ekiti State have been successfully uploaded on the result portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

When Tribune Online visited the portal at about 8:50 pm on Saturday, Ekiti East, Ekiti South West, Ilejemeje, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Moba, Ido-Osi, Efon, Gbonyin and Emure council areas have been uploaded.

The remaining six local government areas are expected to be uploaded any moment from now.