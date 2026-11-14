Tinubu’s Jigawa visit demonstrates commitment to state – Senator

The Senator representing Jigawa North-East Senatorial District, Ahmed Abdulhamid, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s working visit to Jigawa State as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to the people of the state.

He said the President’s decision to visit Jigawa despite his busy schedule was a great honour and reflected his concern for the welfare of the people.

Abdulhamid stated this in a personally signed statement in which he expressed appreciation to Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, the Director-General of the APC campaign councils and other dignitaries who accompanied the President.

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, also commended the people of Jigawa State for their massive turnout and peaceful conduct during the President’s visit.

He described the large crowd at the presidential rally in Dutse as evidence of Tinubu’s growing political acceptance and the strong support enjoyed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

According to him, the turnout reaffirmed Jigawa’s position as an APC stronghold and a reliable political base for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The Jigawa rally is a pointer and confirmation of President Tinubu’s acceptance and political dominance in Jigawa and the North-West, as well as an indication of his prospects for victory in the 2027 election,” he said.

Abdulhamid described the mammoth crowd that welcomed the President as impressive, noting that the enthusiasm was evident from the airport to the Dutse Township Stadium, where supporters openly chanted “4+4” in support of Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

He also praised Governor Malam Umar Namadi, the APC State Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Garba Maikudi, and other party stakeholders for their effective coordination and mobilisation, which he said contributed to the successful reception of the President.

The senator said the impressive turnout had reinforced confidence in Jigawa and the North-West as strong electoral bases for the APC, adding that opposition parties would face a formidable challenge in the region.

He maintained that the enthusiasm displayed by supporters during the visit further demonstrated the party’s political strength and raised expectations of a strong performance in the 2027 elections.

The APC chieftain also commended Governor Namadi for what he described as landmark projects executed by his administration, saying the initiatives reflected the government’s commitment to improving the welfare and living conditions of Jigawa residents.

He further praised residents and APC supporters for their warm reception, solidarity and peaceful conduct throughout the President’s visit.