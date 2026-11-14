2027: Atiku’s aide faults basis for recognising Nafiu Bala after tenure expiration

Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has questioned the judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu on November 5, 2026, over the party’s leadership.

In a post on X on Saturday, Ibe said the most troubling question arising from the judgment was how Nafiu Bala Gombe could be recognised as an elected ADC national officer with a subsisting tenure when, by his own account, his tenure expired on October 11, 2026, 25 days before the judgment.



According to him, Gombe’s case was that he was elected on October 12, 2022, for a four-year term ending on October 11, 2026.

“If that was the tenure before the court, what continuing entitlement to office remained for recognition on 5 November?” he asked.

Ibe described the issue as a substantial question about the factual and legal basis for the relief granted.

He said the ADC had compelling grounds to ask the appellate court whether the expiration of Gombe’s tenure had rendered his claim to continued recognition academic, and what implications that expiration had for the orders made.

“A judgment cannot, merely by recognising an expired mandate, supply a fresh tenure that the party’s constitution does not provide. If any extension or holdover provision is being relied upon, Nigerians deserve to know precisely what it says and how it applies,” he said.

He said there must be a clear distinction between recognising Gombe’s position during his tenure and recognising him as currently entitled to exercise the powers of the office, noting that the two were different propositions.

“INEC must explain which proposition the judgment requires it to implement,” Ibe said.

He added that the earlier judgment delivered by Justice Musa Liman on July 2, 2026, which upheld the David Mark-led leadership, also required proper consideration.

According to him, the relationship between the two judgments must be resolved by examining the parties, issues and orders in both cases.

Ibe said INEC was bound by subsisting court orders but must not extend their implications beyond what they expressly or necessarily required.

He added that any action affecting ADC candidates must have a clear legal basis.

He listed three questions he said required answers, What present entitlement to office could Gombe claim on November 5 if his elected tenure expired on October 11, What provision of the ADC constitution, or what specific court order, authorises his recognition beyond that expiry date and how the judgment expressly require the exclusion of ADC candidates, or is that consequence being promoted by political actors seeking an advantage?

“These questions belong before the appellate court. They should not be swept aside in a rush to take steps that could prejudice the appeal or unjustifiably exclude candidates,” Ibe said.

He said the stakes extended beyond the ambitions of any party officer to the electoral choices of millions of Nigerians.

“INEC must act within the precise limits of the law. A disputed leadership judgment must not become a licence for political exclusion,” he added.