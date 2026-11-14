Justice Lifu: ADC faults NBA over disciplinary move against Kalu Kalu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has faulted the decision of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to initiate disciplinary proceedings against lawyer and politician, Kalu Kalu, over his remarks concerning Justice Peter Lifu.

In a statement signed on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said that while it agrees with the principles of productive engagement, temperance and respect for institutions, it finds the NBA’s action concerning.

The party questioned why the NBA was taking action now simply because a politician, who is also a lawyer, had made comments that some people found uncomfortable.

“What has Kalu Kalu said about Justice Peter Lifu that the Court of Appeal has not already said?” the party asked.

The ADC cited a Court of Appeal ruling in June 2026, which criticised Justice Lifu’s conduct.

The party said it respects the NBA for its history of defending democracy and the rule of law but urged the association to avoid being perceived as taking sides in a political dispute.

“It is not Kalu’s words that smear the judiciary. What discredits the Bench and the Bar is conduct that erodes public confidence in the administration of justice,” the party said.

The ADC said the focus should be on addressing conduct that undermines public confidence in the judiciary rather than targeting a lawyer for expressing political views.

“The NBA is not a political party. It must, therefore, not be seen to be behaving like a member of a political coalition against the opposition,” it said.

The party added that respect for the courts should not require silence in the face of perceived injustice.

“We agree that lawyers must exercise restraint. But there is no respectful way to address what is perceived as wrongdoing,” the statement said.