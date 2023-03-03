Israel Arogbonlo

The election that produced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as the winner may not stand, according to Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

He claimed that there is no President-elect in Nigeria, faulting the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the candidate of the All Progressives Congress as being suspicious.

Pa Adebanjo made the submission while featuring on Arise Television on Friday.

His words; “I listened to the Chairman of INEC when Dino Melaye told him to suspend, not cancel the collation, citing a lot of irregularities so that he can correct them. He said ‘no I promise, if you let me complete this exercise, I’ll review it.

“As for the Chairman, those of us who know him know that he has not been the man that he should be. He’s a great disappointment.

“This is not the first time he would be disappointing Lagos people. In 2019, he deceived us and now he’s done it again thinking that Nigerian people are fools.

“And I said it before in this election nobody can Babangida us. It was a daylight robbery.

“The whole country supported you to amend the electoral law to ensure it is transmitted by electoral law and at the time of the election you came back to fight us. What a shame. I’m only sorry for the country.

“I’m only sorry for the youths. But I warned you before, this government is a disaster… It’s a disaster that God will help us get rid of. There’s no President-Elect at all. It’s just a sham that will be removed in due course. We’re all living witnesses to it. Why won’t we follow the law provided for the election?”

Pa Adebanjo is one of the elder statesmen who publicly declared support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, on the ground of equity and justice since the region has never produced a president since the inception of democracy in Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu was the winner of the February 25th, 2023 presidential election amidst following irregularities and perceived mistrust by Nigerians about the conduct of the poll.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE