Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

Former South African president and Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission to Nigeria, Dr Thabo Mbeki, has urged President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, not to forget the African continent when he assumes office.

Mbeki spoke on Thursday when he visited the President-elect in his Abuja residence on the completion of the Commonwealth Observer Mission.

Mbeki, who noted that the election was fair and credible, called on Tinubu to make the entire African continent his compass when he takes over the reins of government.

“Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with a big economy. Whatever happens here sets the pace for the rest of Africa.

“We need a strong Nigerian presidency that will also focus on the African region.

“Your opponent will be looking for the smallest thing to throw stones at. That is the way of democracy,” he added.

The president-elect assured the former South African president of his commitment to further African integration and economic development and promised to work with Mbeki and other leaders of the continent in this direction.

He added: “Please Mr President, don’t be far from us.”

