‘Tinubu will get 80 per cent of South-West votes in 2023 election’

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, will get 80 percent of South-West votes in the 2023 election.

Members of the Next Level Consolidation Forum, a Tinubu support group, led by its national coordinator, Mr Oladosu Oladipo, gave this assertion at its meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

They hinged their optimism on what they described as the South-West people’s appreciation of Tinubu’s remarkable performance as Lagos governor and his mentorship of several great Nigerians who are resolved to pay him back.

He added that Tinubu has the vision, knowledge, capacity and capability to deliver a better Nigeria.

Addressing the gathering, Oladosu said the South-West people are unique and appreciate the fact that it is turn of the Yoruba to produce the next president.

While amassing huge votes in the South-West, Oladosu avowed that Tinubu will also get huge

number of votes across states of the other five geopolitical zones.

Asked that there are some dissenting voices against Tinubu’s ambition, even in the South-West, Oladipo said no true Yoruba will not support his own.

The event saw Oladosu direct all Tinubu campaign volunteers to take the Tinubu campaign to all units and wards across the country.

Speaking, South-West coordinator of the group, Mr Popoola Adesiyan, said the forum believes that

Tinubu presidency will fix the nation’s problems and put it on the path of greater progress.

Various state coordinators, in their remarks, said they believe in the Tinubu cause because of his track records and show of good understanding of what good governance entails.

