By: Aliyu Abdulkareem
The president-elect, Tinubu on Sunday visited the King of Lagos in his palace.
Tinubu shared a pose with the king, in company of Lagos State Governor, Sanwo Olu and other traditional rulers.
“Earlier today, I paid the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, a courtesy visit at the Iga-luganran Palace alongside Governor Sanwo-Olu, other monarchs, traditional leaders and well-wishers,” he said.
Earlier today, I paid the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, a courtesy visit at the Iga-Iduganran Palace alongside Governor Sanwo-Olu, other monarchs, traditional leaders and well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/6lPz9uow34
— Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) March 5, 2023
Discussion about this post