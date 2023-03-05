‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

Many residents of Oke Ako in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti state have been rendered homeless following the rainstorm which destroyed no fewer than 105 buildings in the community.

The early Sunday morning torrential downpour, which lasted for over two hours, also destroyed some electricity facilities across the town, thereby subjecting the residents to total blackout.

Officials of the state government led by the deputy governor, Chief Monisade Afuye visited the community on Sunday afternoon for on-the-spot assessment on the level of havoc wreaked on the town.

The deputy governor was conducted round the affected areas by the Regent of the town, Ogunbiyi Tinuade Adebayo ; the lawmaker representing Ikole Constituency 2, Adeoye Aribasoye and the Chairman, Ajoni Local Council Development Area, Michael Ogungbemi.

Afuye who described the incident as devastating, expressed delight that no life was lost during the stormy rainfall.

According to her, “On behalf of his Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, I sympathise with you on the destruction caused by rainstorm to many residential buildings and electricity poles in this town , which we believe must have affected the wellbeing of the victims.

“Information at our disposal and on- the- spot assessment revealed that roofs of scores of residential buildings and electricity facilities were destroyed during the stormy rainfall, thereby rendering many homeless and helpless.

“We sympathise with the victims at this trying times and plead for calmness, in the sense that natural disaster of this nature is one occurrence that is difficult to control. But with personal precautions and right efforts, its effects can be minimised.

“That was why the Governor Oyebanji’s administration is ready to support interested individuals to go into tree planting and the programmes will soon be rolled out to safeguard our environment and minimise havocs being wreaked on our buildings by rainstorm.

“Tree planting is very essential. I observed that landlords here are not planting trees, I am not seeing them standing beside our houses. Let us inculcate the habit of tree planting to serve as wind breakers against storm.





“Let me also assure you that the state government won’t abandon you and allow you to regret in this current devastating conditions. We shall give all the necessary support to mitigate whatever effect this situation must have caused to your lives.”

The governor, who enlivened the spirits of the affected landlords, said the State government in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA), recently gave palliatives to scores of flood victims to put a soothing balm on their pains.

The governor added; ” I believe that such laudable gestures shall be extended to you in due course. The fact that we are here shows that we care about you. If we don’t like you, we won’t have come. We care about you, we love and we will continue to support you.

“Very soon, the government will despatch the palliatives to the victims. Be peaceful and take steps to install a substantive monarch to fully take charge for this town to witness radical development. You can’t be without an Oba. That is the best way for you to ensure steady development.”

The General Manager, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency, Jide Borode, said the rainstorm effect could have been minimised, if the landlords have keyed into the tree planting initiative of the state government.