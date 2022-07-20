Tinubu: Shettima was chosen based on competence, track records in public, private sectors ― Reps Deputy Speaker, Wase

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase disclosed that Senator Kashim Shettima was chosen as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), based on his competence and his track record of excellence in both the private and public sectors.

Hon. Wase disclosed this when he paid a congratulatory visit to the APC Vice Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Borno State, at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

When asked about the uproar on the same faith tickets, Hon. Wase said Nigerians must learn to tolerate and trust one another irrespective of their religious beliefs, noting that both he and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila are Muslims, and it did not change anything in the House.

The Deputy Speaker said the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is a good combination that will lead to success at the polls for the APC, noting that he and his other colleagues in the House of Representatives are ready to galvanize support for the Tinubu/Shetima ticket.

The Deputy Speaker called on Nigerians to rally around the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and other APC candidates for various elective offices during the 2023 elections.

