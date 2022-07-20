Cocaine deal: NDLEA tenders more evidences against DCP Abba Kyari, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday, tendered more evidences to prove the eight-count charge bordering on illicit drug deal preferred against the former Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, suspended DCP, Abba Kyari and four others before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The prosecution counsel, Sunday Joseph, who is the Director of Prosecution and Legal Services of the NDLEA tendered the documents through the third witness called by the agency since the trial of the suspended DCP Abba Kyari and his co-defendants commenced on Monday.

Among the fresh evidence tendered through PW3, Chief Superintendent of Narcotics, Peter Joshua, who is an exhibit Officer attached with the FCT command of the Agency and admitted by the court as exhibits are the sum of 61, 400 dollars, Certificate of test analysis, packing of substance forms and two big traveling bags containing the cocaine.

Also admitted as exhibits are the international passports of two co-defendants of the DCP Abba Kyari, who have been convicted and sentenced by the court earlier.

They are Chibuna Patrick Nweze and Emeka Alphosus Ezenwane, who were the 6th and 7th defendants in the charge sheet.

