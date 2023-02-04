The Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC) FCT chapter of the Tinubu/Shettima through its coordinator Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo has expressed appreciation and gratitude to the FCT traditional rulers for hosting the party’s delegations in their various palaces on courtesy calls.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday 5, February 2023 by a media aide to the coordinator, Comrade Musa Wada.

In the statement, he expressed appreciation of the coordinator to the Chairman of the FCT traditional council, HRM Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, the Ona of Abaji, and its members for their advice and reception during the visits.

The coordinator reminded party faithful, supporters and well wishers of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his vice-presidential candidate, Dr Kashim Shettima, of the 3/3 theory, which means they should vote for all APC candidates for the presidency, senate and the House of Representatives.

He extended his appreciation to all the party faithful who turned up in their numbers during the visits.

Jisalo promised to return soon with the APC presidential candidate and his vice, for the mega campaign.