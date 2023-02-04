Habeeb Opeyemi Adisa on Saturday emerged as the winner of the maiden edition of the Idanilaraya Talent Act held at the State Agricultural Development Programme (OYSADEP) Mini Stadium, Saki, Oyo State.

It was a night to remember for the indigene of the town as they trooped out to watch the final, where Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable Zazu, was on ground to entertain the audience.

The programme, sponsored by the federal lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa constituency of Oyo State, Honourable Shina Peller, will now be an annual event to discover more talents in the state, especially in the Oke-Ogun axis.

The programme, which cut across four categories, ranging from singing, dancing, spoken word and comedy, saw youthful contestants display extraordinary talents to the admiration of attendees.

Peller, who is the Accord candidate for Oyo North senatorial district in the forthcoming general election, showers praises on all the participants while urging them not to relent in their area of focus just as he promises to do everything humanly possible to assist their aspirations.

He gave mouth-watering prizes to winners of the talent competition, where the winner, Adisa, won N1 million as the star prize. In contrast, Ojerinde Michael Oladejo won N750,000 as the first runner-up and Adegbite Adebayo went home with N500,000 as the second runner-up.

Others who were rewarded are third, fourth, fifth, and sixth, with N350, 000, N250, 000, N200, 000, and N150,000, respectively.

Speaking after the presentation, Peller said the aim of the Idanilaraya Talent Act was borne out of the need to develop the skills and talents of sons and daughters of Oke-Ogun.

“I was involved in the youth development with Peller Unity Cup, which we have played two editions now, and in the last edition, I discovered that there are many more talents in Oke-Ogun that might be in the direction of entertainment and because of what I have achieved in the entertainment industry. Therefore a platform was open for them to showcase their talents and celebrate them.

“We believe these gifts are meant to edify their personality and bring out the best in them and extremely talented people across this senatorial district and beyond to be properly nurtured and encouraged to fit society.

“The winners are not just going to win the cash prizes alone but will connect the beneficiary to organizations that will tutor them and provide them with the necessary resources required to become superstars.





“This is the maiden edition of the programme and I can assure you that it has come to stay and as we started Peller Unity Cup, we always played the final competition in Iseyin, Idanilaraya will always be held in Saki Local Government. These will be the beginning of great things for us to see.”