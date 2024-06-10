President Bola Tinubu has removed former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

In his place, he has approved the appointment of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hashimu Argungu (Rtd).

A statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President(Media & Publicity) on Monday said the president also approved the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd) as Member of the Commission.

It said that the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

According to the statement, other members of the Police Service Commission will be appointed in due course.

Furthermore, the President has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) with immediate effect.

The statement said that the President expects absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall well-being of the Nigeria Police and the nation.

