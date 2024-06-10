The wife of Niger State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Mohammed Bago, has mourned the passing of the National President of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau.

Hajiya Bago, in a press statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Wife of the Governor, Hadiza Abdullahi Maikano, described the deceased as a dedicated public servant who brought unparalleled passion, expertise, and commitment to her role as the National President of the NCWS.

In this time of grief, she said “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Lami Adamu Lau’s family, friends, loved ones and the National Council of Women Societies( NCWS).

“I also wish to extend my deepest condolences to Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON First Lady Federal Republic of Nigeria during this difficult period of mourning.

“We are consoled knowing that Hajiya Lami Lau’s service and dedication have touched the lives of countless individuals, especially women.

“She will be greatly missed by all who knew her”, the statement added.

Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau passed on, Wednesday 5th of June, 2024, after a brief illness while on National Assignment in Kebbi State and was buried in her hometown in Taraba state.

“May Her Soul Rest in Perfect Peace”, prayed Hajiya Fatima Mohammed Bago.

