In his 2024 Democracy Day speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu acknowledged the critical role of Nigerian journalists and media establishments in the country’s democratic journey.

Highlighting the unwavering commitment of these entities, Tinubu praised the Nigerian Tribune, The Punch, Guardian, National Concord, The News/Tempo, and TELL Magazines for their fearless stance during the dark days of military dictatorship.

Tinubu stated, “We could not have won the battle against the military dictatorship without the irrepressible Nigerian journalists who mounted the barricades along with the pro-democracy activists.”

He commended these media houses for standing firm for free speech and civil liberties, even in the face of proscription and imprisonment by the military authorities.

The President’s recognition of media organisations underscores their significant contributions and sacrifices towards ensuring Nigeria’s transition to and sustenance of democratic governance.

The unwavering dedication of these journalists played a crucial role in toppling the high and unyielding walls of dictatorship, paving the way for the establishment of Nigeria as the most populous democracy on African soil.

