President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his 2024 Democracy Day speech, recognised several individuals as heroes of Ngeria’s 25 years of democracy.

He particularly recognised the following individuals:

Chief MKO Abiola

Kudirat Abiola General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Pa Alfred Rewane Chief Anthony Enahoro Chief Abraham Adesanya Commodore Dan Suleiman Chief Arthur Nwankwo Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Chief Frank Kokori Chief Bola Ige Chief Adekunle Ajasin Chief Ganiyu Dawodu Chief Ayo Fasanmi Chief Gani Fawehinmi Chief Olabiyi Durojaiye Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti Chima Ubani General Alani Akinrinade Professor Bolaji Akinyemi Professor Wole Soyinka Chief Ralph Obioha Chief Cornelius Adebayo Olisa Agbakoba Femi Falana Abdul Oroh Senator Shehu Sani Governor Uba Sani Chief Olu Falae Chief Ayo Adebanjo Chief Ayo Opadokun

These individuals were acknowledged for their significant contributions and sacrifices towards the attainment and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

