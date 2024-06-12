President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his 2024 Democracy Day speech, recognised several individuals as heroes of Ngeria’s 25 years of democracy.
He particularly recognised the following individuals:
-
Chief MKO Abiola
-
Kudirat Abiola
-
General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua
-
Pa Alfred Rewane
-
Chief Anthony Enahoro
-
Chief Abraham Adesanya
-
Commodore Dan Suleiman
-
Chief Arthur Nwankwo
-
Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife
-
Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu
-
Chief Frank Kokori
-
Chief Bola Ige
-
Chief Adekunle Ajasin
-
Chief Ganiyu Dawodu
-
Chief Ayo Fasanmi
-
Chief Gani Fawehinmi
-
Chief Olabiyi Durojaiye
-
Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti
-
Chima Ubani
-
General Alani Akinrinade
-
Professor Bolaji Akinyemi
-
Professor Wole Soyinka
-
Chief Ralph Obioha
-
Chief Cornelius Adebayo
-
Olisa Agbakoba
-
Femi Falana
-
Abdul Oroh
-
Senator Shehu Sani
-
Governor Uba Sani
-
Chief Olu Falae
-
Chief Ayo Adebanjo
-
Chief Ayo Opadokun
These individuals were acknowledged for their significant contributions and sacrifices towards the attainment and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.
