As Nigerians take stock of 25 years of civil rule in the country, the United States chapter of the National Democratic of Coalition (NADECO) has said the June 12, 1993, presidential election remains a milestone in the democratic evolution of Nigeria.

In a statement titled: The betrayal of the spirit of June 12, by the leader of the coalition, Lloyd Ukwu, the chapter said there was no basis to compare what it perceived as the flawed 2023 general election held in the country.

According to the coalition, the June 12 poll remains the most transparent and credible presidential election in the history of Nigeria; and interestingly, it elected a veritable national figure, late Chief MKO Abiola, to the presidency.

“The Nigerian constitution was painstakingly crafted to facilitate the election of national figures – unifying forces – as president. Abiola was a quintessential national figure. Lamentably, the election was annulled by the then-military dictator, President Ibrahim Babangida.

“It was the triumph of the forces of equity and social justice over greed and the pretensions of an elite few; liberty and individual rights over despotism and repression; and the awakened aspirations of the people over the terror of the gun.

“It was a victory for the hitherto impotent masses that can, in their newfound political relevance, walk head-high, knowing that the people are the repository of power and that the terror of the gun cannot overwhelm the will of the people.

“It was also a victory that established a splendid precedence that any Nigerian, irrespective of his tribe or religion, can aspire to, and be elected, the president.

“June 12 was, therefore, not only a watershed in the chronicles of Nigerian politics; it also encapsulates a number of ideals, and is laden with symbolisms.”

The US chapter claimed that the last general election was the polar opposite of transparency, fairness, and integrity, stating that NADECO’s struggle for democracy was underpinned by lofty ideals and brave hope for a democratic, equitable, and just country.

“They were ideals espoused by late Chief MKO Abiola and encapsulated on June 12. The coalition was populated by the cream of the Nigerian political class.

“It was led by Anthony Enahoro, the brilliant and gutsy First Republic political leader. Chief Ralph Obioha was head of the US chapter. Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a leading figure in NADECO. All of them, haunted into exile by the General Sani Abacha government, led the charge against the annulment of the June 12 election from Washington, DC.

“Nigerians are unsettled by his government’s forwarding and backwarding approach to governance.”

