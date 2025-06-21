Coffee and my health

Kindly let me know if I can still be drinking coffee at my age. I am currently 65 years of age.

Dauda (by SMS)

Yes, coffee can be healthy when consumed in moderation. It’s rich in antioxidants and may offer several health benefits, including improved brain function, enhanced metabolism, and a lower risk of certain diseases like Parkinson’s, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

Moderate coffee intake (about 2–4 cups per day) is generally safe for most people and can be part of a healthy lifestyle.

However, excessive consumption or adding too much sugar and cream can offset the benefits. Also, individuals sensitive to caffeine or with certain health conditions should consult a doctor before making coffee a regular part of their diet.

