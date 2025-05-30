Wike decries state of public transport system in Abuja

… pledges major reforms

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, has decried the state of the public transportation system in Abuja, describing it as a national embarrassment.

The minister made this disclosure on Friday in Abuja after an inspection tour of the Kugbo and Mabuchi bus terminals, as well as the road leading to the EFCC Academy at Giri.

Wike expressed dismay over the consequences of the current transport system, including increased traffic congestion, rising insecurity, and the daily struggles residents face in accessing transportation, particularly women and children.

The minister pledged to implement reforms to end the chaos defining Abuja’s current transport landscape. He announced that a new transport policy was being developed alongside infrastructure improvements and revealed that a committee was working on sector-wide reforms, including clear distinctions between registered taxis and private vehicles.

He stated: “For years, Abuja has struggled with a lack of coordinated transport infrastructure, leading to the collapse of its once-ambitious mass transit system. Unregulated taxi operations, roadside motor parks, and makeshift terminals have taken over, posing security risks and failing to serve the public effectively.”

“Obviously, a lot of changes will take place in the transport sector—many reforms are underway. In fact, the committee is working, and before we even get to commissioning, we will unveil our transport sector reforms.”

“As part of security measures, we must be able to identify those involved in taxi operations, including the designated colour of their vehicles, so that in case of any incident, authorities can track them. Rest assured, we are doing everything necessary to improve the sector.”

“This time, we are working to ensure we do not have excessive roadside parks. That is why I instructed the contractor that this terminal should accommodate both buses and taxis—not just buses alone. Passengers arriving at the bus terminals should be able to board taxis from there to reach their destinations.”

While commending the indigenous contractor handling the project, Wike assured that the FCT Administration under his leadership would continue to support local contractors in delivering quality results.

“Look at how things have deteriorated over time. As far as I am concerned, I am very pleased. I commend the local contractor for his dedication to this project. We will continue to support them so that we can achieve the best outcomes from within Nigeria. We are happy with what we have seen.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE