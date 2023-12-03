The federal government has pledged loans to graduates willing to unlock their potential in the agriculture and mining sectors of the nation’s economy in different parts of the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu disclosed this at the 7th and 8th convocation ceremonies of the Federal University Dutsin-ma in Katsina State.

Represented at the occasion by Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Muhammad, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Dutse, President Tinubu said the graduating students need to use the character and knowledge they acquire in the university for nation-building.

“As you receive your certificates today, I urge you to go out and apply your knowledge, skills, and the character that you have acquired in the university for the betterment of humanity.”

The President said he looks forward to the young people exploring and seizing the opportunity embedded in the renewed hope agenda of his administration, aimed at repositioning Nigeria as a leading nation in Africa.

“It’s pertinent to emphasize that the present administration is committed to tackling the challenges of unemployment, particularly among the graduates of our tertiary institutions.”

He urged and encouraged them to take advantage of the skill acquisition training centers by the NYSC and the Federal Government’s alert digital skill innovation programs to train 2 million youths and empower 1 million micro, small, and medium enterprises across Nigeria.

“Government is also working hard to unlock the potentials in the agriculture and mining sectors of the economy to provide loans for graduates who are willing to go into agriculture.”

“In this regard, the government has mandated the National Universities Commission (NUC) to develop a blueprint through the new core curriculum minimum academic standard that will respond promptly to the rapidly changing skill needs in the labor market. Such efforts should identify new strategic initiatives in skill development and training that will facilitate effective collaborations between universities and employers of labor. It will also improve long-term opportunities and aspirations of educated young people to obtain higher-value entrepreneur-related careers.”

At the momentous occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsin-ma, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, proudly announced the graduation of 4,365 students from the institution. Among these accomplished graduates, 112 distinguished themselves by achieving the coveted First-Class (honors) degree, while an impressive 1,131 secured various second-class degrees.

