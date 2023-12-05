President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the families of victims, the people and government of Kaduna State over the bombing mishap in a village at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), said that the President described the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.

President directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and calls for calm while the authorities look diligently into the mishap.

The President also directed swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE