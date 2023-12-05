No fewer than 1,000 persons have so far benefitted from the five-day free medical outreach sponsored by Mr. Daniel Amos, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Jama’a/Sanga, federal constituency, Kaduna State.

While flagging off the outreach at the Sir Patrick Yakowa General hospital, Kafanchan, in Jama’a local government area, the Lawmaker, who sits as Chairman, House of Representatives committee on House Services, said the free medical outreach was aimed at improving the well-being of people, especially the vulnerable members of the society.

According to him, “investments in health care, education and social protection are not just good for the individuals who directly benefit from it, but also good for the society’s growth and political stability.”

He said the exercise is part of the burning desire to put smiles on the faces of his people, especially the less privileged who find it difficult to meet daily demands of life.

“The free medical health care being offered today was born out of my passion and commitment to put smiles on the faces of many people who are daily suffering in silence with their health condition.

“The major objective for the outreach is to bring healthcare services closer to the people at the community level at no cost. A lot of people with one underlying ailment or the other are dying in silence because they can’t afford the exorbitant hospital bill,” he added.

The Lawmaker assured of his commitment to continue with the free medical outreach “as long as I am alive.

“This free medical outreach which is second edition in less than one year, is going to continue as long as I am alive. It would even continue even after I am gone. It will be transformed to a foundation. It means that this free medical outreach will continue until we cannot find someone to reach out to.”

According to the lawmaker, the gesture was the beginning of the fulfillment of his campaign promises.

“During the campaigns, I pledge to provide free medical health care service every year to vulnerable members of our constituency and beyond.

Our correspondent gathered that the five-day free medical program, which was organized in collaboration with Graceland Health Care Development Foundation, paid particular attention to free medical surgeries, issuance of eye glasses and eye surgeries, aside from general medical services.

The lawmaker, who thanked Graceland Health Care Foundation for the collaboration, appealed to the people to continue to keep the peace to pave the way for meaningful development.

In a remark, the Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Sunday Marshall Katung, who was represented by Mr. Yohanna Allahmagani, congratulated Mr. Amos for achieving the feat, and urged all to maximally support him to attend more.

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Jemaa Local Government area, Mr. Nathaniel Bawa, hailed Mr. Amos for investing in the health of the people, and described it as heartwarming.

Giving royal blessings to the exercise on behalf of other traditional rulers, the Chief of Godogodo, Reverend Habila Sa’idu, described the gesture as “uncommon”.

The Medical exercise has 5 centres, comprising Kagoma, Kafanchan, Gidan Waya, Fadan Karshi and Gwantu.

