Mr President, with utmost respect to you and your office, I hope you are well. I pray that God provides you with wisdom to make Nigeria great again.

Becoming a president was your lifetime ambition which you have actualised, it is a rare opportunity to achieve the dream to occupy the president’s office at the first shot.

It is unfortunate the level of uncertainty in the Nigerian economy. The hardship is becoming unbearable for the citizens. Conditions are not getting any better and the life was little better off pre-May 2023.

Few weeks after the inauguration, poor people encountered the uphill task of surviving as the prices of food items, transportation and essential goods skyrocketed.

Hunger and lamentation have become the order of the day. The hardship the citizens are going through is as a result of the removal of subsidy on petrol and latterly, floating of the naira.

These tough decisions taken by the administration has caused unspeakable damage to the wellbeing of Nigerians. Their purchasing power has greatly diminished. Many homes go to bed without food.

Buying medicines at patent medicine stores has gone beyond the reach of the ordinary person as everything has become unaffordable.

Within one year of your administration in office, the economic policies implemented by your government have triggered more economic hardship for millions of citizens.

However, urgent remedial measures are needed to deal with the situation. Taking full responsibility of the economic hardship and other related issues caused by the administration is not a solution; taking necessary action is most important to alleviate the problems.

Nigerians want to have genuine solace, not the president’s acknowledgment of the hardship the citizens go through.

Abba Dukawa

