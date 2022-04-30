Tinubu, Okorocha pick APC presidential forms

FORMER Lagos State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has picked the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the presidential convention of the party.

The member of the House of Representatives for Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, led certain members of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) to pick the forms for the former governor, who is presently in Saudi Arabia on holy pilgrimage.

On the team that picked the form on behalf of Tinubu was former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

It was gathered that former Imo State governor and senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, has equally picked the forms.

A former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, on Friday, also joined the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Speaking with newsmen after the purchase of the forms, Lawal said Tinubu remained the candidate to beat.

He said: “If we were not sure of our chances to win this election, we would not waste our N100 million. Everybody is free to buy the forms if they have N100 million. The choice is his. He has the money.





“But as far as we are concerned, we are only fulfilling the constitutional requirement of campaigning and going for election. We don’t foresee any opposition in the contest.”

Asked if certain aspirants from the South West posed a threat to Tinubu’s ambition, the former SGF said the Tinubu Support Group was not bothered. “We are not worried in our camp. I am not worried as a person.”

Faleke spoke in a similar vein as he said “Tinubu is the only contestant that we know.”

Asked about Tinubu’s preferred mode of primary, Faleke said the former Lagos State governor was prepared for any option adopted by the party stakeholders.

Also, Nnamani told newsmen in Abuja that he would improve on Buhari’s legacies. He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to set rules to regulate the cost of nomination fees as well as campaign expenses.

He also urged Nigerians across all strata of the society to get massively involved in partisan politics so as to influence the reduction in the cost of electioneering.