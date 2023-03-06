Hakeem Gbadamosi-Akure

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Akure, Ondo state, Adewale Giwa, has affirmed that President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not the Messiah Nigeria needs, saying Tinubu

does not have the solution to the nation’s many problems.

Giwa, who stated this in Akure while addressing newsmen on the state of the nation, cautioned Nigerians against believing that electing Tinubu will stem the tide of insecurity, solve economic problems and provide lasting solutions to the long list of problems that plague the country.

He, however, said despite the much hope reposed in Tinubu, Nigerians will be disappointed, urging the president-elect not to rejoice over his victory at the just-concluded elections.

According to Giwa, there would be no Nigeria if Tinubu takes the mantle of leadership after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari and appealed to Tinubu to return the certificate issued by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

While describingTinubu as biblical Abimelech, the son of Gideon in the book of Judges chapter 9, Giwa said,” Tell him not to rejoice, Nigerians will reclaim their mandate because Tinubu forced himself on them.

“I doubt if Mr. Bola Tinubu would be the one to transform Nigeria and lead the people to God. There will be ethnic and serious religious crises if this injustice stands.

“This will have painful repercussions if they fail to listen and allow the will of the Nigerian people. You can’t force yourself on people, it’s dangerous.

“In the book of Judges 9, Abimelech made himself king of Shechem by hiring a band of thugs to kill his 70 brothers standing in his way. For the three years, he ruled in Shechem, the citizens did not know peace.

“After Abimelech was made king, Jotham, his half-brother who escaped the massacre, rebuked Abimelech’s actions through a parable that essentially said: If Abimelech would be a good king, serving the people and not himself, then it would work out. But if he would not serve his people but do evil, everything would fall apart. Abimelech and the people would destroy each other.

“Surely, the prophetic declaration by Jotham came to pass. God sent a spirit of ill will between Abimelech and the men of Shechem, and the men of Shechem dealt treacherously with Abimelech.”