Let your administration promote peace – AIJP urges Tinubu

He said “I wish to convey my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

‘’Your Excellency, Sir, I urge you to make use of your administration in promoting peace in Nigeria, as we all know that only peace can strengthen good governance”,he noted.

He said that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence is a deserving reward for his many years of discipline, determination and diligence in the pursuit of public good.

“Given your unassailable track record of public spiritedness, we are persuaded that your presidency, in our dear nation – Nigeria, will deliver the greatest good of the greatest number “, the statement read.