The senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu has called for support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in fighting insecurity in the country, stating that the President is having sleepless nights fighting insecurity.

Kalu handed stated this at his Igbere country home while donating four Hilux patrol vehicles to the Nigerian Police Force Isuikwuato and Ohafia Area Commands as well as the Igbere Vigilante group through the state Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwumelie.

According to him, “President Tinubu has been having sleepless nights fighting insecurity that was existing in the country before he came in,” noting that crime and insecurity is everywhere, not only in Nigeria and have been causing much hardship for Nigerians.

“Insecurity is not caused by this administration but has been there for a long time. Nigerians need to collaborate in fighting insecurity, including by volunteering information to the security agencies.”

He said that President Tinubu is holding the country in trust for Nigerians, hence the need to give him the support and be proud as Nigerians, and commended the President as doing enough to better the lives of Nigeria while advising the federal government on areas to concentrate to better the country.

He therefore urged President Tinubu to stamp his feet on fighting insecurity, corruption, and absence of power and bettering the economy, and as a result, he suggested the development of Nigeria’s agricultural potential to uplift the Nigerian economy.

While advising Nigerian youths to shun violence and other criminal activities, he advised that active participation of the Nigerian youths will pull them away from anti-societal behaviours and urged Nigerians to be patriotic and not to engage in the destruction of lives and public properties, warning that the destruction of public properties is a big mistake.

Handing over the Toyota Hilux vehicles to the State Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwumelie, Kalu said the funds were from his personal pocket and urged the Nigerian Police Force in the benefiting Divisions to utilize them in fighting crime and securing the lives and property of the people.

“This is purely from my heart in supporting the federal government, Abia State Government, the police and other security agencies in fighting crime that nobody will tolerate. It is to support the Inspector General of Police for the effective way he has been handling the Nigerian police and the posting of Police officers that know the state very well. The yuletide is one of the best the state has had for over 10 years,” Kalu said.

He assured of further assistance to the security agencies in the state in the future and encouraged all to go back to the farm to discourage crime and called on other well-meaning Nigerians to assist the security agencies who are in dire need of further logistics to fight crime in the country.

Kalu further thanked the President for appropriating much for security in the supplementary budget and pleaded with security agencies to do their best to restore security in the country.

Receiving the vans, the Abia State State Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie described what Kalu has done as “in his character” and that the senator derives joy in giving back to society.

He also thanked the state governor, Alex Otti for always coming to the assistance of the police and other security agencies in the state.

He warned his men, “the donation is good and bad. It is good in that that it will facilitate your jobs and it is bad in the sense that you have no excuse not to perform.”

According to the National Welfare Officer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Donatus Nwankpa, the idea of donating the vans was to collaborate and synergize to eradicate fractions and conflict.

He describes the state Commissioner of Police as the best the state has had, as the state has witnessed peace and tranquillity since he came and that the state witnessed the best Christmas in recent years.

Others include an APC stakeholder in the state, Chief Daniel Eke, a traditional chief, Exeogo Onuegbu Onuegbu and the Igbere President General, Comrade Godswill Okorie extolled the virtues of the senator and pleaded that the security agencies should try all they can to keep the state safe, going further.

