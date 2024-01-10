Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has revealed that the agency had in the last three years recorded a seizure of over 7, 590 tons of illicit drugs from dealers.

The NDLEA boss also stressed the importance of the newly refurbished forensic laboratory to the fight against drug abuse.

The NDLEA boss made the revelation on Monday in Lagos State during the commissioning of the refurbished forensic laboratory of the Agency by the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

The NDLEA boss was represented at the event by the Agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

He noted that the laboratory will enhance the operational standard and optimal performance of NDLEA in its renewed fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

The NDLEA boss stated that “Over the last three years that I have been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, there have been seizures of record quantities of illicit drugs, approximately 7, 590 tons.”

“What is remarkable about these seizures is that they include not only substances already under national and international control but also an unexpectedly high number of new psychoactive substances and combinations of illicit drugs prepared by chemists working in clandestine laboratories,” he added .

“These substances, constituting over 10,000 exhibits, found their way to the forensic laboratory for confirmatory analysis and identification. ”

“With this facility, we are now anticipating the provision of state-of-the-art analytical equipment, which will enhance optimal performance in line with standard operational laboratory procedures and best practices, which in turn will enhance evidence-based analytical processes in our forensic analysis.

“The project was facilitated by INL and implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC),” Marwa stated.

The NDLEA boss emphasized the importance of modern forensic laboratories to the successful fight against illicit drugs in the country.

According to him, “Everyone who knows how pivotal a forensic laboratory is to drug investigations will share my sentiment.

“The forensic laboratory plays a critical role in the identification of drug exhibits, in the investigation of illicit drug manufacturing and the dismantling of clandestine laboratories.Ultimately, it reinforces the criminal justice system.

“Given the current situation of illicit drugs in Nigeria, a forensic laboratory is sine qua non for any meaningful effort to stymie the problem.

“The reason is obvious. In three decades, Nigeria has grown from a transit country to a country that produces a farrago of new psychoactive substances, NPS, and a place where there is proliferation of clandestine laboratories, of which we have discovered and dismantled over 23. of such laboratories,” the NDLEA boss added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE