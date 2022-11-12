Tinubu group asks Buhari to suspend CBN gov over alleged incompetence

The South South Agenda for Tinubu/Shettima (SSAT), one of the Tinubu Support Groups in the South-South, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to audit the accounts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and suspend the governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele from office over alleged incompetence.

The group said Emefiele’s suspension from office would enable the CBN board, and the Financial Reporting Council to look dispassionately into the bank’s books.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Bitrus Nta Oliver, gave the advice in a late Friday press statement, made available to journalists in Delta State.

He maintained that the CBN governor was sabotaging the APC and the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insisting that Emefiele’s monetary policies has brought the APC to disrepute.

He, therefore, called for the immediate removal of the governor from office to stabilize the economy and end the ongoing sabotage.

Mr. Bitrus threatened to commence a legal action against President Buhari and the Senate to compel the probe of the CBN, insisting that an independent audit of the bank will formally expose the damage Mr. Emefiele has allegedly caused the bank and the Nigerian economy.

“If we do not see any action by the President within the next 96 hours, we shall immediately launch a suit to compel the suspension of the Governor from office because as the Chairman of the Board of the bank, he cannot be a judge in his own case.

“So he will have to step aside while the Board looks into the books alongside the Financial Reporting Council,” he stressed.

While blaming the current economic woes of the country on Mr. Emefiele’s alleged incompetence, he maintained that the “Removal of Emefiele immediately as the Governor of the CBN will help redeem the economy of the country and draw it back from the brink.

“He has abused his office by using the same to get involved in politics and investors do not have confidence in our monetary policy anymore.”