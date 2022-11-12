Tinubu/Shetima are good products to sell – Emerhor

...accuses South South govs of underdeveloping region

By Ebenezer Adurokiya Warri
Emerhor addressing the gathering

The Director, Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization South-South for Tinubu/Shetima Presidential Campaign Council, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kassim Shetima, are good products which are not difficult to market.

The former APC governorship candidate stated this during the inaugural meeting of the Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization South-South for Tinubu/Shetima Presidential Campaign Council on saturday.

He urged members of the directorate to work assiduously to deliver the APC presidential ticket and other party’s candidates.

Emerhor also reminded the members that they were uniquely appointed in recognition of their individual political experiences and capacities, adding that their appointment came with huge responsibilities.

“We were uniquely appointed to this directorate in recognition of our individual political experiences and acknowledged capacities.

“This appointment, therefore, comes with huge responsibilities. It is a call to action, action to work assiduously to deliver our candidate.

“The South-South is a peculiarly difficult one with respect to our party. PDP has retained dominance in this region and indeed produced a President of Nigeria from 2009 to 2015,” he said.

Meanwhile, Emerhor has accused the PDP governors from the zone of squandering federally-allocated resources to the region.

He added that the South South PDP governors have managed to continue to pass the blame for the underdevelopment of the region to the Federal Government and advised the directorate to get ready to work hard and take over the region for APC.

He noted that, though the task of delivering the zone would not be an easy one, the failure of the past PDP government, coupled with the good candidates APC is presenting, makes the work easier.

