President Bola Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor arrived alone at about 5:35 pm for the closed door meeting in the President’s office.

Fubara had had a running battle with his predecessor in office and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

President Tinubu recently intervened and broker peace in the feud which had threatened to plunge Rivers State into a security crisis.

Details later…

