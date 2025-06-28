Tinubu embarks on two-nation tour to Saint Lucia, Brazil, to address BRICS Summit

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will today depart Abuja for a two-nation official visit to Saint Lucia and Brazil, as part of Nigeria’s growing commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic and cultural ties with the Global South.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, noted that the President’s first stop will be the Caribbean island nation of Saint Lucia, where he is scheduled to pay a state visit aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s engagement with Caribbean nations and promoting South-South cooperation.

During the historic visit, President Tinubu will meet with Governor-General Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles and Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

He is also expected to address a special joint session of the Saint Lucian Parliament at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet.

Dignitaries expected at the session include Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia. The Director-General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, is also among the invitees.

Following the parliamentary session, President Tinubu will host a high-level luncheon with OECS leaders where discussions will centre on deepening economic partnerships, enhancing cultural solidarity, and expanding youth empowerment and education cooperation between Nigeria and the Caribbean bloc.

As part of the itinerary, President Tinubu will visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries to promote academic exchange and solidify educational ties between both countries.

The visit to Saint Lucia reflects Nigeria’s growing focus on the African Union’s Sixth Region framework, which recognises the African Diaspora, particularly in the Caribbean and the Americas, as strategic partners in Africa’s development journey.

Nigeria and Saint Lucia already share ties through organisations like the United Nations and the Commonwealth, and maintain strong historical and cultural connections rooted in African ancestry.

From Saint Lucia, President Tinubu will proceed to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit, holding from July 6 to 7, 2025.

President Tinubu is attending the summit at the invitation of Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, under Nigeria’s new designation as a ‘partner country’—a diplomatic status higher than that of guest country, though not full membership.

Other African BRICS members include South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

This year’s BRICS Summit, themed ‘Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance’, will explore strategies to enhance Global South solidarity, with an emphasis on social, economic and environmental development partnerships.

Senior Nigerian government officials are expected to accompany the President on both legs of the visit.

