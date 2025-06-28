INEC chairman commends Soludo over improved security in Anambra

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has commended the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, for the remarkable improvement in the security situation across the state.

According to Dr Ejimofor Opara, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Yakubu made this known during his opening remarks at the second quarterly consultative meeting with political parties held at the INEC Conference Room, Abuja, on Thursday, 26th June 2025.

According to the INEC Chairman, the prevailing atmosphere in Anambra State is calm and peaceful—a welcome development in the lead-up to the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

He praised Governor Soludo for this achievement and urged him to sustain the current security tempo and safeguard the security architecture in place to ensure a smooth, free, fair, and credible electoral process.

Prof. Yakubu recalled the distressing security challenges that marred preparations for the 2021 governorship election in the state. He lamented the unfortunate incidents in which INEC’s State Headquarters in Awka was attacked, leading to parts of the office being burned and several Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines destroyed.

He further noted that, in addition to the Awka office, several INEC Local Government Area offices were set ablaze, electoral materials worth billions of naira were destroyed, and members of staff were attacked and injured during that turbulent period.

Against this backdrop, Prof. Yakubu emphasized the importance of sustaining the improved security situation in the state to prevent a recurrence of the 2021 scenario. He reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and successful conduct of the forthcoming November 8, 2025 governorship election in the state.

