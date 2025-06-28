What is your take on an SDP chieftain’s comment that President Bola Tinubu scores A1 in politics but F9 in governance?

In a recent interview, it was reported that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, criticised President Bola Tinubu’s governance, saying he scores an A1 in politics but an F9 in governance. KINGSLEY ALUMONA sampled the opinions of some Nigerians regarding the SDP chieftain’s comment. Their views:

Khaleel Ibrahim

I agree with that SDP Chieftain. This is because President Tinubu has good relationships with politicians and knows how to buy their interest. But in terms of empathy and sympathy for the masses, he is far from it. On project approval and implementation, he is slow, and most of the time, he is represented. Nigeria is far left behind now.

Abdulfatai Oladepo

The fact remains that the president has succeeded in redefining how politics is different from governance in content and definition. He has clearly shown that he is a master strategist in one and a grand failure in the other.

Peter Chukwuma Godwin

When it comes to politics, you cannot fault Mr President. Politics is a struggle for power. He knows how to struggle for power. Politics is also the consolidation of power after you might have grabbed it. He has done that by all means possible, like a Machiavellian. But governance, which is also part of politics (authoritative allocation of resources or values), is where he has failed. Take a look at his cabinet. Who do we see there? Past governors who have corruption cases with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The masses barely feel the president. His government is for the elites. Let me rest my case here. Therefore, I strongly agree with the SDP chairman.

Nnamdi Azolibe

I believe that President Tinubu excels in politics, earning him an A1 rating, though his governance style might differ. Despite the opposition’s portrayal, I consider him Nigeria’s greatest leader. Tinubu inherited a precarious situation, with systemic issues threatening the nation’s stability. He took bold steps to address these challenges, removing fuel and foreign exchange subsidies – akin to surgically removing tumours. Though painful, these decisions aim to revitalise Nigeria’s economy.

Tinubu’s leadership demonstrates courage and vision. His decisive actions may cause short-term hardships, but I remain optimistic that history will vindicate his choices. Only a leader with conviction and audacity could undertake such reforms. I commend Tinubu’s bold leadership and believe his legacy will be celebrated.

Jimoh Akeem Oladapo

President Tinubu’s score in governance is A1. The rating is an ingenuity in pioneer efforts that is necessary at this time in our national life. The country would be better off over time with the audacious policies of this government.

Shu’aibu Abdu Maguru

I strongly with this opinion. Why? There is no doubt that, throughout his political life, President Tinubu has been a political Godfather who always controls political activities. He became the Alpha and Omega in making leaders at various levels and removing them from the positions if he wished to do so.

Tinubu, of course, lacks good governance skills as he always champions the total control of power without proper decentralisation of power. He does not care whatever damage his policies cause to the lives of the governed group. He does what he thinks is right, whether or not what he does is in favour of the people he leads.

Damola-Ismaelly S-Kellar

I disagree with the SDP chieftain. President Tinubu is doing very well in politics and governance. Without being sentimental, he quite understood the rudiments of good government, and a good leader must be bold enough to make unpopular decisions for the betterment of the future of the country. That is exactly what he is currently doing.

Examples include the surplus we have recorded in the trade account, systematically reducing the national debts, addressing the infrastructural gaps, and supporting some state governments in the area of agro-business. Niger, Katsina, and Gombe states are good examples. The construction of good network roads can attract both local and foreign investors, and this would lessen the unemployment rate.

However, he still has much to do in the area of improving our security, because it is sad to hear the incessant killings of our farmers and innocent Nigerians. I charge sub-national governments to address issues of hunger through their various interventions in their respective governed state.

Muhammad Wasagu

I agree. Imagine an elected president saying he does not care or is bothered about people’s complaints about his economic policies that are continuously spreading hunger, poverty, hardships, and insecurities in the country.

Farouq Oladipupo

The statement sounds irritating because President Bola Tinubu is an ‘angel’ sent to reposition this country and set a pace for future generations. He is someone who is blessed by God in areas of politics and governance. He has his flaws, but notwithstanding, he is a messiah to Nigerians who understand the ways and means to make things right.

Taiwo Ojo

Is politics not the grandfather of governance? Assuming you govern right, can you showcase it without politics? Politics puts you in the position to govern. If President Tinubu scored an A1 in politics, then he has distinguished himself in governance. It takes courage to lay the foundation for a lasting legacy, such as delving into subsidy and arbitrage in a fell swoop. This withdrawal of the feeding bottles from the mouths of the fat cats is the reason behind the intense vilification of this game-changer extraordinaire per excellence.

Mhizta Dam-Hephzibah

The SDP chieftain, to me, is ignorant of some things transpiring in government. He goes by public outcry, which in most cases does not reflect what is going on in the government. Illiteracy is high in Nigeria. Most comments are born out of illiteracy.

Promise Ita Okpohoudeme

Politics is a game, like a game of football. President Bola Tinubu has been on the street and played different games which enable him to manoeuvre in every political situation. He knows the game very well. But one does not take leadership personally; you govern while listening. The president does not listen, and this is among the weaknesses that most of his cabinet members keep fanning for personal gains.

Secondly, the president is a self-righteous leader. He is a Goliath. He relies on past abilities without submissiveness to time and to events triggering changes, positive developments, and actual reality. The president is a praise dancer! He loves to be praised by hypocrites around him. He is a fixed man who is aiming to remain in control of things. He is hyperbolic in view. He loves big stories and overwhelming developments, while the actual necessities are abandoned. These and more can justify the SDP chieftain’s comment on the current leadership position of the president.

Adio Hammed Opeyemi

Although it has not been a rollercoaster for President Tinubu’s government, I do not think his administration is a failure. Tinubu’s administration shows signs of progress through subsidy removal reforms, exchange rate unification, increased foreign investment interest, infrastructural projects like road and rail development, and improved tax revenue collection. These efforts indicate a focus on long-term economic stabilisation, despite short-term challenges.

Adeleke Lukmon Adeniyi

President Tinubu has an A1 in politics and in governance. People would know by 2027 when many of his policies would have materialised. It happened like this when he was the Lagos State governor.

Latunji Elkanah Ogunniyi

President Tinubu might be seen to be excellent in politics because he understands the nitty-gritty of it, from lobbying to playing the game of numbers that politics is known for. But be that as it may, one cannot say he got F9 parallel but without prejudice. Although many of his policies and priorities lack empathy and are far from the masses’ expectations, once you can’t beat it, you remain hopeful.

Mfon Alexander Alex

The SDP chieftain’s comment is true. President Tinubu is seemingly empty upstairs in governance. Since Tinubu assumed office, nothing seemed to work. Instead, things are getting worse as days go by.

Iwolode Joseph Adelani

That judgment is the SDP chieftain’s subjective assessment of President Tinubu. If you ask other people to assess him, you will see differing marks or remarks. He rated him well in politics. But, in governance, I disagree with him. How can you say somebody who tripled allocation for both the federal and the 36 state governments is poor in governance? How can you rate a government that improves our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as poor in governance? Many Nigerian students now have access to educational loans. Is that not part of good governance? Do not quote me wrong ─ I am not saying Mr President is perfect. However, let the truth be told. He merits 60 per cent in the area of governance.

Baba Oluwadarasimi

I disagree with the SDP chieftain’s unsubstantiated statement about the state of things in the country. President Bola Ahmed is no doubt a political guru, and it is confirmed by the SDP chieftain that he has an A1 in politics. It is visible because he has used his political charisma to make the APC to win more members into its fold.

As for the SDP chieftain’s unsubstantiated statement that the president scored F9 in governance, it is important that he needs to be tutored about the concept of good governance. Just within two years, the president has been able to achieve these: Local government autonomy, floating of the naira, students’ loans, tax reform, increase in federal monthly allocations to the other tiers of government, and respect for Nigeria in the international Community, etc.

Abdullahi Muhammed

As an opposition, the SDP chieftain sounded like a critic. But let us learn to speak the truth, even if it is on your side. Let us stop commending what is not commendable. Two years have passed, and we continue living in pretence, living with false hope under the leadership of those who exploit the poor masses for the good of the rich.

Bayo Afolabi

I disagree with the SDP chieftain politics. While our past leaders put the oil sector, power sector, and the naira to foreign currency on subsidy for a long time, we were living fake lives in Nigeria. While we were doing wrong things from the beginning the consequences today are hardship, inflation, greed, and corruption. The problems we have in Nigeria today must stop.

Samson Adelugba

Considering how he has been able to sustain his hold on Lagos State and planted some governors in southwest Nigeria, and his emergence as president against all odds in the 2023 presidential election, one can give him an A1 in politics. But with the current state of affairs in Nigeria, from security to economy, commerce to industry, human rights violations and abuse of power, especially with the latest rating of Nigeria by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the 12th poorest nation in the world based on the GDP in 2025, then one can conveniently give the administration an F9. It is politics over governance.

Prince Ken

You may award Tinubu a score of A1 in party politics, but not in general politics, which involves the masses. He just knows how to get everyone on board one bandwagon. Just look at how some parts of the country are burning and second-term-seeking opposition governors are decamping to align with his party. With all the gibberish and lies he says on campaign platforms, right-thinking Nigerians would not give him their votes. His money and foot soldiers did the dirty jobs that got him into office. As per governance, he is not that too bad. An F9 in governance is for former President Muhammadu Buhari and his team. Tinubu scores better.

