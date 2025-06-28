Bimbo Ademoye expresses fear as countdown begins for new movie

Nollywood actress and producer Bimbo Ademoye has opened up about her anxiety as she prepares to release her latest film project, revealing that despite her excitement, fear always creeps in whenever she’s about to share new work with the public.

The award-winning actress admitted that she’s the most nervous she’s ever been ahead of a premiere. According to her, the movie—though not yet dated for release—has entered its final lap as the countdown to the official launch begins “tomorrow.”

“Whenever I’m about to release a new movie, I always feel scared,” Ademoye wrote. “Not because I don’t trust the cyber family God has blessed me with. Not because I feel it’s a bad film. I just get nervous. I’m about to release another movie, and I feel my heart thumping through my chest.”

Ademoye explained that the fear doesn’t stem from doubts about the quality of her work or the loyalty of her supporters. In fact, she called her fan base, affectionately known as her “cyber family,” one of her biggest blessings. “I wouldn’t trade you all for anything in this world,” she said, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

In a conversation with her aunt and mother, Ademoye shared how emotional she felt hearing reassuring words that her success is divinely backed. “Everything you get involved in prospers, not because you’re better than anybody, but because, thus says the Lord,” she recounted. “Ok, I’m tearing up,” she added.

The upcoming movie, which she teased as a major production effort, features a star-studded Nigerian cast and high-level production value. According to the actress, sets were built from scratch and filming stretched from sunrise to sunset—all in the name of creating something special for her audience.

“Turn on your notifications,” she urged her followers. “Tell whoever that we have something coming! We have whipped it up in the kitchen, now it’s almost time to eat. Brace up. WE ARE COMING.”

While Ademoye has yet to announce a formal release date, the countdown beginning tomorrow signals that the movie’s debut is only days away. She dropped a strong hint for fans familiar with her process: “If you know me, you know I only count down when the release is closer.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE