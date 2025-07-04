Naira falls, trades N1,528.56/$ at official market

The Naira on Friday experienced a slight depreciation at the official market, trading at N1,528.56 to a dollar.

Data obtained from the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the Naira lost N2.73.

This represents a 0.17 per cent loss when compared to N1,525.82 recorded on Thursday.

The Naira, which opened the week on Monday with a gain of N9.52 against the dollar at the official market, held steady gains until Thursday.

On Wednesday, the local currency gained N3.42 against the dollar and received commendation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF, in its 2025 Article IV Consultation report on Nigeria, commended the CBN over its foreign exchange market reforms that supported price discovery and liquidity.