Constitution review: Senate committee holds North-East zonal hearing in Maiduguri

The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution on Friday began a two-day North-East Zonal Public Hearing in Maiduguri, Borno State, to gather citizens’ input on proposed constitutional amendments.

Speaking at the event, Senator Barau Jibrin, Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman of the Committee—represented by Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno—emphasized the importance of inclusive participation in shaping the nation’s constitutional future.

He noted that despite five rounds of amendments since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, several fundamental issues remain unresolved.

He described these challenges as not only legal but also rooted in attitudes toward upholding both the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

Senator Monguno explained that the 10th Senate established the Review Committee in response to widespread calls for reform and to build a broad national consensus—not merely to reflect the views of a vocal minority.

He disclosed that the Committee had received hundreds of memoranda from across the country, covering key reform areas such as electoral processes, judicial system reforms, local government administration, security and policing, devolution of powers, the role of traditional institutions, human rights, gender inclusion, the creation of more states in the North-East, and the reservation of political positions for women.

“These inputs have been translated into Bills now open for further discussion,” he said, urging participants to see their contributions as a civic duty that strengthens democratic governance and national unity.

Senator Monguno called for continued collaboration among the National Assembly, state assemblies, the executive, and the judiciary to ensure the effective implementation of any agreed reforms.

He thanked the Governor of Borno State, other state governors in the zone, lawmakers, civil society groups, and development partners for supporting the hearing, and wished participants safe travels back to their destinations.

In his opening remarks, Borno State Governor, Engr. Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, commended the National Assembly for providing a platform for Nigerians to participate in the constitutional amendment process.

Represented by his deputy, Umar Kadafur, the governor stated that the public hearing is an opportunity for citizens to express their yearnings and aspirations for reforms that should be enshrined in the Constitution.

He encouraged participants to fully engage in the process and to exercise their right to freedom of expression responsibly.

Zulum expressed optimism that the outcome of the deliberations would yield recommendations that promote unity, equity, peace, and prosperity in Nigeria.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE