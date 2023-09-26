President Bola Tinubu has warmly felicitated the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel International), Dr David Oyedepo, on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President(Media & Publicity), Tinubu affirmed that the words and works of wisdom demonstrated by the visionary gospel leader continue to resonate within and beyond Nigeria, impacting the economy in education, healthcare, infrastructure, banking, publishing, and transportation.

The statement said that the president acknowledged the great strides of Bishop Oyedepo in pursuing personal, intellectual, and spiritual development for humanity while encouraging many to grow through the practical teaching of the Word of Faith with remarkable results in the expansion of the ministry.

He expressed the belief the lifestyle of the Bishop, reflected in his teachings on love, peace, prosperity, faith, and wisdom, remains exemplary even as his dedication to building lasting institutions and a God-fearing generation speaks of his unequivocal commitment to God.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would continue to fortify and multiply His grace on Bishop Oyedepo and his family.

