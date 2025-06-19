ICPC boss urges administrative overhaul for local govts

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, has called on key actors in local governance to prioritise administrative retooling and capacity enhancement as essential measures for promoting transparency and accountability in local government operations in Nigeria.

While highlighting the importance of accountability in local governance, the ICPC Chairman disclosed that the Commission had identified several cases in which public funds were misappropriated under the pretext of preparing for local government elections.

According to him, “In one such instance, substantial sums were illicitly moved, raising serious concerns about transparency and accountability.”

He welcomed the recent Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy as a major step towards ensuring good governance at the grassroots level.

He stressed, however, that this progress requires deliberate and collective efforts from all relevant stakeholders to ensure full and faithful implementation of the apex court’s decision.

In response to the ruling, Dr Aliyu stated that the ICPC has proactively aligned itself with the judgment by launching, in collaboration with the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, the Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments (ACPP-LG).

“This programme is designed to combat corruption at the local government level and promote accountability across five key thematic areas: fiscal transparency, human resources management, open procurement, citizen engagement, and corruption control,” he stated.

Dr Aliyu emphasised that Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Anti-Corruption Agencies, and strategic partners such as the Nigerian Bar Association must not allow the Supreme Court’s decision to be eroded by diversionary or frivolous litigation.

He cited the example of the landmark case AG Ondo State v. AG of the Federation, which affirmed the powers of the ICPC to investigate corruption cases. He lamented, however, that despite that ruling, “new cases were still being filed at lower courts, implicitly challenging the apex court’s decision.”

Reaffirming the ICPC’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, he declared: “The ICPC is determined to enforce the Supreme Court decision using the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, alongside other relevant laws and regulations. Section 287(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) mandates all persons and authorities, including the ICPC, to enforce the decisions of the Supreme Court on local government autonomy.”

Dr Aliyu further underscored the importance of judicial precedent as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s legal system and cautioned against attempts to undermine it by filing spurious suits aimed at reversing or circumventing well-established legal principles.

The ICPC Chairman urged legal practitioners in the country to uphold their professional ethics and refuse to be used as tools in efforts to subvert the Supreme Court’s ruling in AG Federation v. AG Abia State and Others.

Concluding his remarks, Dr Aliyu stressed the need for sustained collaboration, transparency, and strict adherence to constitutional principles, stating that these elements are key to restoring integrity and efficiency in the administration of local governments across Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, the organiser of the dialogue, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), stressed that for grassroots governance structures to function effectively, autonomy must be ensured at the local government level.

