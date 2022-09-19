Tinubu appoints Akeredolu as South-West campaign coordinator

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been appointed as the Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the South-West.

Akeredolu’s appointment was conveyed in a letter addressed to him and personally signed by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Asiwaju Tinubu, in the letter, dated August 8, 2022, noted that Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of, South-West Governors’ Forum, deserved the appointment, owing to his impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership he had demonstrated as Governor of his state and as a party member.

The letter reads: “By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as the Zonal Campaign Coordinator (South West) of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate given your impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility as we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.”

